StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Trading Down 6.6 %
VRTV opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
