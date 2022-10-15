StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Trading Down 6.6 %

VRTV opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 1,106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

