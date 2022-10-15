StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.