StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

