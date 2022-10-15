StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.22.

ArcBest Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

