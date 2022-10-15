StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
AHT stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.