StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

AHT stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

