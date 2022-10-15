StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 346,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

