StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 1,054,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

