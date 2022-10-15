StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.5 %

GT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 2,114,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 249,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

