StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 254,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

