StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 577,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil States International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 266.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 433.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

