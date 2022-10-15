StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

