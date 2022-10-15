StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.