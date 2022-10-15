StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 799,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,921. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

