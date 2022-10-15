StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. 458,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.33. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

