StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 125,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $37.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

