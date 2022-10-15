StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

RLJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 3,218,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

