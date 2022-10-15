StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SONY. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SONY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 740,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sony Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.