StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $404.81.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 359,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.