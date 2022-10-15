StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.
Twilio Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
