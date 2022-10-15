StockNews.com Lowers ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ACNB Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACNB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in ACNB by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.