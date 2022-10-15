Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 641 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 349.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.15. 4,992,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

