Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 428,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

