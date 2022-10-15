Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. 385,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

