Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 10,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

