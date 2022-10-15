Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. 318,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

