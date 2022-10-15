Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

