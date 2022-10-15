Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,532. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

