Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,355. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

