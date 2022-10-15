Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 603 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $300.84. 616,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

