Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,625. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

