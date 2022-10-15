Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,432 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 850,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

