Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

