Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

Shares of COP stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. 7,647,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,172. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

