Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,358 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 906,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,147. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

