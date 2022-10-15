Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,170 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 4,156,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.