Strategic Asset Leasing (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Strategic Asset Leasing shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,496,549 shares changing hands.
Strategic Asset Leasing Stock Performance
About Strategic Asset Leasing
Anew Medical, Inc focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Asset Leasing (LEAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.