Stratis Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $75.02 million and $7.67 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.84 or 0.06714869 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081797 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031742 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060505 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015564 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00026194 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,023,627 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
