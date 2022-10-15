Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.05 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Streakk has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $2.96 million worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $304.72 or 0.01589787 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 304.18500716 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,544,662.76 traded over the last 24 hours.

