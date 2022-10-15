Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $193.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.38.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SUI stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 682,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,179. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.