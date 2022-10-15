Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $834.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

