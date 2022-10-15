Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 57.1% in September

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,930,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 60,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 4,382,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,669. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

