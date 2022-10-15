Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 4,382,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

