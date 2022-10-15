Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.