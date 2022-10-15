Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.