Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $17,366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

