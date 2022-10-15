Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.74. Super Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
