Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.74. Super Group shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Super Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

