Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE SYF opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

