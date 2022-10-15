Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $277.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average is $318.92.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5075 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

