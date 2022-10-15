Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.263-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.92. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

