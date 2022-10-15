Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 411.33 ($4.97).

Shares of LON:SYNT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.40. The company has a market capitalization of £411.26 million and a P/E ratio of 463.16. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($36,551.47). In other Synthomer news, insider Lily Liu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,551.47). Insiders have purchased 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,921,000 in the last 90 days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

