Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

SYY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. 1,932,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sysco by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,847 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,175,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.